Pioneering 3D Printing: MiCoB Fortifies Indian Defense with 500+ Bunkers

MiCoB Private Limited, a leader in 3D Concrete Printing technology, has successfully delivered more than 500 3D printed bunkers to the Indian Army, enhancing defense infrastructure. These bunkers, tailored for various terrains, offer unparalleled protection and durability, aligning with military needs.

The proprietary designs and rapid construction process enabled MiCoB to cut down building time from 45 to less than 7 days. Recognized for its innovative approach, MiCoB has received accolades like the National Startup Award and excelled in the iDex challenge.

Having tested these structures in diverse environments, MiCoB co-founder Dr. Shashank Shekhar emphasizes the importance of innovation in ensuring safety and operational readiness. MiCoB's efforts reflect India's commitment to sustainable and rapid construction methods, supporting national initiatives like Make-in-India.

(With inputs from agencies.)