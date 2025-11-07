Left Menu

Pioneering 3D Printing: MiCoB Fortifies Indian Defense with 500+ Bunkers

MiCoB Private Limited has delivered over 500 3D printed bunkers to the Indian Army, revolutionizing defense infrastructure with sustainable and rapid construction technology. These bunkers, designed for extreme environments, offer enhanced protection and efficiency. MiCoB's innovation has positioned India at the forefront of 3D concrete printing in defense applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:16 IST
Pioneering 3D Printing: MiCoB Fortifies Indian Defense with 500+ Bunkers
  • Country:
  • India

MiCoB Private Limited, a leader in 3D Concrete Printing technology, has successfully delivered more than 500 3D printed bunkers to the Indian Army, enhancing defense infrastructure. These bunkers, tailored for various terrains, offer unparalleled protection and durability, aligning with military needs.

The proprietary designs and rapid construction process enabled MiCoB to cut down building time from 45 to less than 7 days. Recognized for its innovative approach, MiCoB has received accolades like the National Startup Award and excelled in the iDex challenge.

Having tested these structures in diverse environments, MiCoB co-founder Dr. Shashank Shekhar emphasizes the importance of innovation in ensuring safety and operational readiness. MiCoB's efforts reflect India's commitment to sustainable and rapid construction methods, supporting national initiatives like Make-in-India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turbulence: Gender Violence and Distrust in Mexico's Leadership

Political Turbulence: Gender Violence and Distrust in Mexico's Leadership

 Global
2
Beighton Cup 2023: A Historic Return to India’s Largest Hockey Stadium

Beighton Cup 2023: A Historic Return to India’s Largest Hockey Stadium

 India
3
American Airlines Faces Potential Flight Turbulence

American Airlines Faces Potential Flight Turbulence

 Global
4
Political Aspirations in Tamil Nadu: A Clash of Leaders

Political Aspirations in Tamil Nadu: A Clash of Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025