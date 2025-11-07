Tata's Semiconductor Leap: Catalyzing Assam's High-Tech Future

Tata Group's upcoming Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant in Assam is poised to drive the region's leap into a developed India, according to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The minister arrived in Guwahati for a two-day visit, during which she highlighted Assam's potential to become a technological powerhouse, producing 48 million semiconductor chips daily using advanced packaging technologies.

During her tour, Sitharaman visited Tata Electronics' semiconductor facility set in Jagiroad, which is expected to play a pivotal role in creating a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem in India. The plant is part of a broader network of government-backed projects designed to boost India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, aligned with the national goal of achieving 'Viksit Bharat'.

Sitharaman urged the youth of Assam to embrace entrepreneurship, promising support for those venturing beyond traditional salaried jobs. The initiative is designed to cater to essential sectors such as automotive and telecommunications, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of holistic development for the North-East, heralding a new era of economic resilience and technological advancement.

