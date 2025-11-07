Left Menu

Tata's Semiconductor Leap: Catalyzing Assam's High-Tech Future

Tata Group's planned Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor facility in Assam is set to place the region at the forefront of India's technological growth. The plant, which aims to produce 48 million chips daily with advanced technologies, aligns with the national vision of semiconductor self-reliance, fostering local entrepreneurship and supporting key sectors like automotive and telecom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagiroad(Assam) | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:19 IST
Tata's Semiconductor Leap: Catalyzing Assam's High-Tech Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Group's upcoming Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant in Assam is poised to drive the region's leap into a developed India, according to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The minister arrived in Guwahati for a two-day visit, during which she highlighted Assam's potential to become a technological powerhouse, producing 48 million semiconductor chips daily using advanced packaging technologies.

During her tour, Sitharaman visited Tata Electronics' semiconductor facility set in Jagiroad, which is expected to play a pivotal role in creating a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem in India. The plant is part of a broader network of government-backed projects designed to boost India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, aligned with the national goal of achieving 'Viksit Bharat'.

Sitharaman urged the youth of Assam to embrace entrepreneurship, promising support for those venturing beyond traditional salaried jobs. The initiative is designed to cater to essential sectors such as automotive and telecommunications, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of holistic development for the North-East, heralding a new era of economic resilience and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

 India
2
Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

Azerbaijan Hesitant to Join Peacekeeping Efforts in Gaza Amid Ongoing Confli...

 Global
3
Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

 India
4
Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

Supreme Court Addresses 'Systemic Failure' in Tackling Stray Dog Incidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025