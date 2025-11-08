Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road safety

Google Maps and Gurugram Police have jointly launched a real-time traffic alert system that will warn drivers in advance when approaching accident-prone or hazardous zones, police said on Saturday.

The new digital navigation system is currently operational on 129 major roads. It will also display speed limits to encourage drivers to adhere to the prescribed speed regulations.

DCP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Mohan said the initiative aims to reduce road accidents and raise awareness about traffic rules.

''Accidents often occur when drivers exceed speed limits on busy roads. Lower speeds increase the chances of survival in case of an accident,'' DCP Mohan said.

A senior police officer revealed that the system will be expanded to over 200 roads and major junctions by early next year, covering the entire city under the high-tech alert network. The police have identified the most accident-prone areas, and virtual warning markers will now appear on Google Maps at these locations to enhance driver alertness.

The Gurugram Police initiative comes in response to alarming statistics, which show that 345 people have lost their lives and over 580 have been injured this year due to traffic accidents. ''This data highlights how the disregard for traffic rules and over-speeding are claiming lives in Gurugram,'' said the official.

The riskiest roads identified by the police include NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway), Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, and Golf Course Extension Road. The digital system will be extended to more than 200 roads and key junctions by the beginning of 2024, the police added.

''With this move, Gurugram has become the first city in the country where Google Maps and police have partnered to ensure road safety. This system will not only inform people about dangerous zones but will also play a crucial role in reducing accidents in the future,'' DCP Traffic Dr Mohan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)