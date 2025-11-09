Left Menu

Indian envoy Kwatra, Intel CEO discuss semiconductor, AI plans for India

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 09-11-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 09:07 IST
India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed with Intel's CEO Lip Bu Tan the company's semiconductor and AI initiatives and plans in India.

The virtual interaction on Saturday came as New Delhi accelerates efforts to strengthen its semiconductor and AI industries under the India Semiconductor Mission and IndiaAI initiative.

''Had the pleasure to interact with Mr. Lip Bu Tan, CEO of INTEL to discuss INTEL's initiatives and plans for India operations in coordination with the Government's goal to develop semiconductor and AI industry in India under the aegis of India Semiconductor Mission and India AI,'' Kwatra said in an X post.

The interaction comes as India prepares to host a crucial AI summit in February next year.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held February 19-20 in New Delhi, the first global-scale AI summit hosted in the Global South.

