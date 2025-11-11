ASEAN's Economic Tightrope: Navigating U.S. Tariffs and Chinese Trade Dominance

Southeast Asian nations find themselves walking a fine line as they navigate economic pressures from both the United States and China. On one side, U.S. tariffs and scrutiny on transshipments are forcing ASEAN exporters to rethink their strategies.

Meanwhile, the influx of Chinese goods dominates domestic markets, sparking fears of deindustrialization in countries like Indonesia and Thailand. Despite recent improvements in U.S.-ASEAN relations, America's tariffs indicate a push to reduce ASEAN's reliance on China-centric supply chains.

To manage these twin challenges, ASEAN nations are employing a mix of defense and offense, including imposing anti-dumping duties and enhancing local manufacturing capabilities. However, the region's economic future remains uncertain as it balances between two global economic powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)