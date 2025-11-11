Sai Life Sciences to Hire 200 Scientists in Major Recruitment Drive
Sai Life Sciences, a leading CRDMO in India, plans to recruit 200 scientists to meet the rising demand for its services. The company will conduct interviews in Bengaluru in November 2025. This expansion supports Sai's growth in capacity and capability, further enhancing its global operations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move reflective of its rapid growth, Sai Life Sciences, one of India's prominent CRDMOs, has announced its intention to recruit 200 scientists. This recruitment drive aims to address the increasing demand for its Discovery and CMC services.
The interviews are scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on November 15 and 16, 2025, targeting professionals with extensive qualifications and experience in various scientific fields.
With this expansion, Sai Life Sciences also unveiled plans for a new CMC Process R&D Center at its Hyderabad campus, expected to be operational by September 2026, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence in the pharmaceutical sector.
ALSO READ
Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project
MAIA Estates Secures Rs 120 Crore for Bengaluru Housing Project
Gold Heist Unveiled: Bengaluru Police Arrest Two in Jewelry Scam
Controversial Video Unveils Prison Scandal at Bengaluru Central Jail
Security Tightened in Bengaluru Following Delhi Blast