Sai Life Sciences to Hire 200 Scientists in Major Recruitment Drive

Sai Life Sciences, a leading CRDMO in India, plans to recruit 200 scientists to meet the rising demand for its services. The company will conduct interviews in Bengaluru in November 2025. This expansion supports Sai's growth in capacity and capability, further enhancing its global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:37 IST
In a significant move reflective of its rapid growth, Sai Life Sciences, one of India's prominent CRDMOs, has announced its intention to recruit 200 scientists. This recruitment drive aims to address the increasing demand for its Discovery and CMC services.

The interviews are scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on November 15 and 16, 2025, targeting professionals with extensive qualifications and experience in various scientific fields.

With this expansion, Sai Life Sciences also unveiled plans for a new CMC Process R&D Center at its Hyderabad campus, expected to be operational by September 2026, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence in the pharmaceutical sector.

