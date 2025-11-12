Left Menu

Germany's Inflation Eases to 2.3% in October

Germany's inflation rate decreased marginally in October to 2.3%, as reported by the federal statistics office. This figure aligns with the initial estimates and shows a slight reduction from the 2.4% recorded in September. Detailed monthly data is available on the statistics office's website.

Updated: 12-11-2025 12:36 IST
Germany's Inflation Eases to 2.3% in October
  • Country:
  • Germany

Inflation in Germany experienced a slight decrease in October, settling at 2.3%, according to the federal statistics office's confirmation of initial data released earlier.

This recent figure reflects a modest decline from September's 2.4%, as the inflation rate aligns with harmonized consumer price indexes for comparison across the European Union.

For those interested in a deeper analysis, the federal statistics office provides comprehensive monthly datasets available on their official website.

