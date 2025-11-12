Left Menu

Trump's H-1B Visa Stance: Balancing Foreign Talent and American Jobs

In a notable shift, President Trump expressed support for the H-1B visa program, highlighting the need for foreign talent in specific fields like technology and manufacturing. Despite stricter policies and investigations into visa abuses, he acknowledged the importance of skilled immigrants for maintaining the competitive edge of the U.S. workforce.

In a surprising turn, President Donald Trump has defended the H-1B visa program, emphasizing its necessity for attracting global talent in fields where American workers may lack specific skills. During an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Trump countered the notion that the U.S. is rich in all types of skilled labor.

Trump highlighted the complexities of certain industries, such as missile manufacturing and battery production, which require specialized expertise not readily available in the domestic workforce. This comes in contrast to the administration's crackdown on H-1B abuse, where cases of low wages and undocumented work sites prompted 175 investigations.

The President stressed the importance of balancing foreign investments and job opportunities for Americans. Recent reforms under Trump's leadership include a Proclamation imposing a fee on H-1B petitions filed post-September 2025. The administration continues to prioritize protecting American jobs while acknowledging the critical role of skilled immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

