Australia's High-Stakes Cable Network

Australia's strategic naval base is being integrated into an expansive network of undersea internet cables, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. Google and SUBCO plan to connect the HMAS Stirling base with superfast cables stretching across the Indian Ocean to Africa and Asia, enhancing the region's digital infrastructure.

The project aims to bolster Australia's defense and AI capabilities in collaboration with U.S. military interests. SUBCO's new cable linking Australia's coasts will feature a branch reaching HMAS Stirling, though publicly available documents currently list only a Perth landing site. The project underscores the growing geopolitical importance of secure data connections.

Google's plans include a data center on Christmas Island and further cable systems across the Pacific and Indian Oceans. These projects align with strategic shifts in the Indo-Pacific and support initiatives by the Quad diplomatic group. Environmental assessments are ongoing to address ecological considerations of this significant infrastructure expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)