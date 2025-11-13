Left Menu

Australia's High-Stakes Cable Network

Australia's naval base is linking to powerful undersea cables by Google and SUBCO, reinforcing military and digital resilience. The project, crucial for strategic navigation, connects across Indian Ocean regions and supports AI aspirations amid geopolitical tensions. The initiative highlights both infrastructure expansion and environmental scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's strategic naval base is being integrated into an expansive network of undersea internet cables, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. Google and SUBCO plan to connect the HMAS Stirling base with superfast cables stretching across the Indian Ocean to Africa and Asia, enhancing the region's digital infrastructure.

The project aims to bolster Australia's defense and AI capabilities in collaboration with U.S. military interests. SUBCO's new cable linking Australia's coasts will feature a branch reaching HMAS Stirling, though publicly available documents currently list only a Perth landing site. The project underscores the growing geopolitical importance of secure data connections.

Google's plans include a data center on Christmas Island and further cable systems across the Pacific and Indian Oceans. These projects align with strategic shifts in the Indo-Pacific and support initiatives by the Quad diplomatic group. Environmental assessments are ongoing to address ecological considerations of this significant infrastructure expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

