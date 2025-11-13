Left Menu

QBurst Emerges as 'Major Contender' in Quality Engineering PEAK Matrix 2025

QBurst, a digital engineering firm, has been recognized as a 'Major Contender' in the Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment by Everest Group for 2025. This honor highlights QBurst's commitment to delivering AI-driven digital experiences across various sectors, reinforcing its role in the QE landscape.

Kochi | Updated: 13-11-2025
  • India

QBurst, renowned for delivering innovative AI-powered digital experiences, has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as a 'Major Contender' in the Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2025. This recognition underscores QBurst's relentless drive to provide top-tier digital engineering solutions across multiple industries, including Retail, Healthcare, and FinTech.

The Everest Group, known for its comprehensive market assessments, evaluates companies on key factors such as market impact and delivery excellence. QBurst's accolades highlight the company's strategic growth across key regions, establishing it as a distinctive player in the global QE landscape.

Ankit Nath, Practice Director at Everest Group, commended QBurst's strong presence in North America, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. With growing capabilities in Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, QBurst continues to cater to a wide spectrum of enterprise needs, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in scalable and outcome-driven QE transformations.

