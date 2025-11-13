PhysicsWallah's Historic IPO: A New Era for Edtech Giants

The initial public offering (IPO) of the edtech company, PhysicsWallah, witnessed a full subscription on the final day of its initial share sale on Thursday.

Garnering bids for 20,84,88,107 shares against the 18,62,04,143 shares available, the IPO achieved a subscription rate of 1.12 times. Institutional investors substantially increased their interest, subscribing 1.63 times their quota, as indicated by NSE data up to 13:50 hours.

This marks the debut of the first major edtech company on the Indian stock market, as PhysicsWallah aims to leverage this IPO to propel its expansion plans, with funds dedicated to broadening its reach in the competitive exam preparation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)