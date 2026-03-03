Empowering India's Districts: The Backbone of National Growth

In a recent national conference in Jammu focused on good governance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo asserted that India's advancement hinges significantly on the performance of its districts. He stressed the importance of holistic development and grassroots governance in building a stronger nation.

Dulloo pointed out that the development of districts leads to better education, irrigation, healthcare, and employment opportunities, emphasizing that impactful governance occurs when it reaches the lives of people at all levels. Through examples from Jammu and Kashmir, he demonstrated how district-level initiatives have triggered positive changes, such as digital support for young girls in Kupwara and e-Seva centers in Ramban.

He highlighted focused district planning in Kargil, underscoring the importance of technology and community participation as force multipliers for effective service delivery. Dulloo called for integrated development across sectors and reiterated the prime minister's inclusive development mantra, advocating for attention to health, education, agriculture, and financial inclusion through the Aspirational Districts Programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)