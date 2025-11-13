Left Menu

JazLink Revolutionizes Airline Communication with AI-Powered WhatsApp Updates

Phonon and Jazeera Airways have launched JazLink, a platform enabling real-time, multilingual WhatsApp communications with passengers. This AI-powered initiative enhances notification speed by 73% and accuracy by 35%, while improving the overall passenger experience. JazLink's automation facilitates efficient communications, accommodating the rising needs of busy travelers.

Updated: 13-11-2025 17:43 IST
JazLink Revolutionizes Airline Communication with AI-Powered WhatsApp Updates
In a groundbreaking partnership, Phonon and Jazeera Airways have unveiled JazLink, an innovative digital communication platform. Designed to streamline passenger interactions, it offers real-time, multilingual notifications via WhatsApp, significantly boosting the efficiency and accuracy of airline communications.

The JazLink system, underpinned by Phonon's AI technology, promises to enhance passenger experiences with its no-code flow designer. This cutting-edge approach allows Jazeera Airways to rapidly deploy alerts and engagements across multiple channels, automating tasks such as flight status updates and baggage notifications.

With plans to expand its capacity and improve its Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 2029, Jazeera Airways is leveraging this partnership to build a robust digital infrastructure. Both companies see this collaboration as a vital step in redefining communication methods within the aviation sector, supporting a more connected and customer-driven travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

