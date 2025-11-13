Apple’s Legal Bid Over Tribunal Ruling Falls Short

On Thursday, Apple was denied the chance to appeal a London tribunal's finding that it leveraged its market dominance by imposing unfair commissions on app developers. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) determined last month that Apple abused its controlling position by hindering competition and levying exorbitant commission fees.

The decision adds to the growing regulatory scrutiny Apple faces in both the United States and Europe due to its fees imposed on developers. Despite the ruling, Apple argues that the tribunal has taken an incorrect view of the competitive nature of the app economy.

The CAT has refused Apple the permission to escalate the matter to the Court of Appeal, although the tech giant still has the option to submit the application directly to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)