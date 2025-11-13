Left Menu

Apple’s Legal Bid Over Tribunal Ruling Falls Short

Apple has been denied permission to appeal a UK tribunal's decision that it exploited its market dominance by imposing high commissions on app developers. Despite controversies over its fee structures, Apple maintains that the tribunal's perspective on the app economy is flawed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:47 IST
Apple’s Legal Bid Over Tribunal Ruling Falls Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Thursday, Apple was denied the chance to appeal a London tribunal's finding that it leveraged its market dominance by imposing unfair commissions on app developers. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) determined last month that Apple abused its controlling position by hindering competition and levying exorbitant commission fees.

The decision adds to the growing regulatory scrutiny Apple faces in both the United States and Europe due to its fees imposed on developers. Despite the ruling, Apple argues that the tribunal has taken an incorrect view of the competitive nature of the app economy.

The CAT has refused Apple the permission to escalate the matter to the Court of Appeal, although the tech giant still has the option to submit the application directly to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

 Singapore
2
Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

 Global
3
Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

 India
4
Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025