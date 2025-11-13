Apple’s Legal Bid Over Tribunal Ruling Falls Short
Apple has been denied permission to appeal a UK tribunal's decision that it exploited its market dominance by imposing high commissions on app developers. Despite controversies over its fee structures, Apple maintains that the tribunal's perspective on the app economy is flawed.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Thursday, Apple was denied the chance to appeal a London tribunal's finding that it leveraged its market dominance by imposing unfair commissions on app developers. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) determined last month that Apple abused its controlling position by hindering competition and levying exorbitant commission fees.
The decision adds to the growing regulatory scrutiny Apple faces in both the United States and Europe due to its fees imposed on developers. Despite the ruling, Apple argues that the tribunal has taken an incorrect view of the competitive nature of the app economy.
The CAT has refused Apple the permission to escalate the matter to the Court of Appeal, although the tech giant still has the option to submit the application directly to the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- London
- tribunal
- appeal
- app developers
- commission
- dominant position
- competition
- CAT
- fees
ALSO READ
Britain Axes U.S.-Style Police Commissioners to Boost Frontline Officers
Britain Moves to Scrap Police Commissioners to Boost Frontline Forces
Election Commission Overhauls Chenari Constituency: Unexpected Officer Swap
Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's New Rule in West Bengal
TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias Towards BJP in BLA Appointments