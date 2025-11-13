EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports

European finance ministers made a significant decision on Thursday to speed up the introduction of customs duties on low-value parcels, a move primarily aimed at efforts to curb the influx of affordable Chinese e-commerce imports.

The decision marks an attempt to remove the 'de minimis' exemption for parcels under 150 euros starting in 2026, with the European Parliament's approval required for the final implementation.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic argues that these steps are necessary to eliminate market distortions, as packages from China, enabled by the exemption, continued to soar to 4.6 billion in 2023. The European Commission is facing pressure from local businesses to act swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)