EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports
European finance ministers plan to expedite the imposition of customs duties on low-value parcels, targeting Chinese e-commerce giants like Shein and Temu. These measures aim to eliminate the existing exemption for parcels priced under 150 euros, with the removal slated for 2026, two years earlier than initially proposed.
European finance ministers made a significant decision on Thursday to speed up the introduction of customs duties on low-value parcels, a move primarily aimed at efforts to curb the influx of affordable Chinese e-commerce imports.
The decision marks an attempt to remove the 'de minimis' exemption for parcels under 150 euros starting in 2026, with the European Parliament's approval required for the final implementation.
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic argues that these steps are necessary to eliminate market distortions, as packages from China, enabled by the exemption, continued to soar to 4.6 billion in 2023. The European Commission is facing pressure from local businesses to act swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Union Challenges Cheap Chinese Imports with New Customs Legislation
Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals
EU Moves to Clamp Down on Cheap Chinese Imports with New Customs Duties
EU Finance Ministers Seek Reparations Loan from Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid
EU Anti-Deforestation Law Stalls Soybean Market, Causes Price Uncertainty