Left Menu

Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

Apple was denied permission to challenge a ruling that it abused its market dominance by charging app developers unfair commissions. The decision, which could cost Apple over 1 billion pounds, follows a tribunal finding against the company's App Store practices. Apple disputes the ruling, calling it flawed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:30 IST
Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple faces a potential financial blow exceeding 1 billion pounds after a London tribunal refused the tech giant's appeal against a ruling which labeled its app store fees as unfair. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) determined Apple abused its market dominance by imposing excessive charges on app developers.

This adverse ruling comes amidst growing scrutiny from regulators in both the U.S. and Europe over Apple's fee practices. Despite the setback, Apple maintains that the judgment misrepresents the competitive nature of the app economy. Apple's request to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal was denied, though it may still apply directly to the court.

The case, brought by British academic Rachael Kent, centers on calculated damages reaching 1.2 billion pounds, covering the period from 2015 to 2024. Last month's tribunal decision highlighted how developers were systematically overcharged, passing on excess costs to consumers, with Apple's typical commission significantly exceeding the baseline 17.5% rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Leaves Several Dead

Tragic Collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Leaves Several Dead

 India
2
Businessman Arrested in Rs 36 Lakh NSE Shares Scam

Businessman Arrested in Rs 36 Lakh NSE Shares Scam

 India
3
Verizon's Bold Restructuring: 15,000 Jobs Cut to Streamline Business

Verizon's Bold Restructuring: 15,000 Jobs Cut to Streamline Business

 Global
4
DMDK Eyes Grassroot Empowerment Ahead of Assembly Elections

DMDK Eyes Grassroot Empowerment Ahead of Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025