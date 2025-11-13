India's Meteoric Rise: Space Achievements and Economic Transformation

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan underscored India's meteoric rise as a global space powerhouse, which parallels its rapid economic growth. During the autobiography launch of industrial magnate J P Chowdhary, Narayanan elucidated India's remarkable advancements since its modest beginnings, setting world records in the space sector.

Highlighting milestones, he credited ISRO's relentless efforts for India's success in landing near the moon's south pole and the Mars Orbiter Mission's unprecedented first-attempt triumph. These feats underscore India's leadership in space technology, propelled by the development of cryogenic engines necessary for high-velocity satellite launches.

Narayanan stressed the transformative impact of India's space program on daily life, praising the younger ISRO scientists' contributions to national development. Such progress not only accelerates technological innovation but also cements India's status as a burgeoning developed nation.