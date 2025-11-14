Verizon's Strategic Overhaul: Navigating Competition with Major Layoffs

Verizon's newly appointed CEO, Dan Schulman, is set to launch the company's largest-ever job cuts, slashing 15,000 positions in response to increasing market pressures. A source revealed this restructuring to Reuters, highlighting Verizon's efforts to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

The proposed layoffs will affect roughly 15% of Verizon's workforce, marking another phase in the company's ongoing cost-cutting strategy. Verizon aims to adapt to a shrinking customer base as rivals such as AT&T and T-Mobile offer competitive pricing and aggressive promotions.

Under Schulman's leadership, Verizon is steering towards a leaner structure, converting some retail operations into franchises and re-evaluating expenses. The company seeks to bolster its financial footing after modest subscriber growth and a substantial investment in expanding its 5G network capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)