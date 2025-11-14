Verizon's Strategic Overhaul: Navigating Competition with Major Layoffs
Verizon plans to cut 15,000 jobs in a significant restructuring move under new CEO Dan Schulman. The layoffs aim to address competitive pressures amid rising competition and stagnant growth. Schulman emphasizes the need for cost transformation to maintain Verizon's market position without raising prices.
Verizon's newly appointed CEO, Dan Schulman, is set to launch the company's largest-ever job cuts, slashing 15,000 positions in response to increasing market pressures. A source revealed this restructuring to Reuters, highlighting Verizon's efforts to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.
The proposed layoffs will affect roughly 15% of Verizon's workforce, marking another phase in the company's ongoing cost-cutting strategy. Verizon aims to adapt to a shrinking customer base as rivals such as AT&T and T-Mobile offer competitive pricing and aggressive promotions.
Under Schulman's leadership, Verizon is steering towards a leaner structure, converting some retail operations into franchises and re-evaluating expenses. The company seeks to bolster its financial footing after modest subscriber growth and a substantial investment in expanding its 5G network capabilities.
