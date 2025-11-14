Left Menu

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Takes Bold Step Forward in Space Race

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, developed by Jeff Bezos, successfully launched from Florida, marking a significant milestone with its reusable booster landing. The rocket deployed NASA's EscaPADE satellites, heading to Mars. This flight asserts Blue Origin's competitive stance against SpaceX in the commercial space race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 06:55 IST
Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket soared into space from Florida, achieving a landmark moment with its reusable booster landing. This mission marks its first service for paying clients, propelling NASA's EscaPADE satellites toward Mars.

The launch team celebrated as the 17-story-tall rocket's booster landed safely on a barge, fulfilling a crucial aim for the company in competing with industry giant SpaceX. The mission faced delays due to adverse weather but culminated in a successful ascent and booster recovery.

This operation reinforced Blue Origin's position in aerospace, underlining its ambition to rival SpaceX. The mission holds importance as the deployed satellites will conduct extensive research on Mars' atmosphere, providing insights into the planet's transformation over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

