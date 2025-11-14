Andhra Pradesh Lays Groundwork for Drone and Space Innovation

The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, took a significant step in innovation by laying the foundation stone for the state's ambitious Drone City and Space City projects. This development took place during the 30th CII Partnership Summit.

Naidu hailed the foundation-laying as a historic milestone, emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's desire to maintain a leading edge in technological advancements. He urged the central government to continue its support, citing future plans such as the introduction of drone taxis and a drone traffic control system, alongside the launch of 'Quantum Valley' in January 2026 and the vision of creating a Green Hydrogen Valley.

Commerce Minister Goyal commended the rapid adoption of drone technology, praising Naidu's foresight in establishing Drone City. This 300-acre initiative will cultivate drone-related activities and expertise, while the Twin Space Cities in Sri Sathyasai and Tirupati aim to galvanize private sector engagement in space technology, projecting significant economic growth and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)