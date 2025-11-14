Walmart's Leadership Shift: Furner to Succeed McMillon as CEO Amid Retail Challenges

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, announced that CEO Doug McMillon will retire next year after serving over a decade at the helm. This strategic shift comes as the company faces important challenges like artificial intelligence and global tariffs.

McMillon, 59, will hand over the reins to 51-year-old John Furner, who currently heads Walmart's U.S. division. The unexpected early announcement caused a 2.5% dip in Walmart's shares, raising concerns about the abrupt transition. With a nearly 40-year career at the company, McMillon has played pivotal roles across various Walmart divisions.

Walmart's stock has seen a remarkable 323% increase under McMillon, outperforming the broader market. Analysts expressed mixed feelings about his early departure, though acknowledged this is part of a broader retails sector trend of leadership transitions. John Furner is set to continue McMillon's legacy of technological transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)