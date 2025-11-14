Left Menu

Revolutionizing Naval Warfare: The Rise of Autonomous Mine-Hunting Vehicles

The DRDO has developed a new generation of Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles equipped with advanced sonar and cameras for detecting mine-like objects. Utilizing deep learning algorithms, these vehicles enhance autonomous classification, reducing operator workload and mission time, marking a significant advancement in naval mine warfare technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:08 IST
Revolutionizing Naval Warfare: The Rise of Autonomous Mine-Hunting Vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

A new leap in naval warfare technology is on the horizon with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) unveiling its latest innovation: a new generation of Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (MP-AUVs). These high-tech vehicles are designed to revolutionize mine countermeasure missions.

Equipped with state-of-the-art side scan sonar and underwater cameras, the MP-AUVs have been engineered to detect and classify mine-like objects in real-time. The incorporation of deep learning-based target recognition algorithms enhances autonomous classification, effectively minimizing operator workload and significantly reducing mission timelines.

The system also includes robust underwater acoustic communication, facilitating data exchange among AUVs during operations to ensure enhanced situational awareness. Following successful field trials, the DRDO is preparing for these vehicles' mass production, marking a major milestone as noted by DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

