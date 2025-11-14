Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

Ukraine announced the commencement of mass production for its new interceptor drones, aiming to fortify its air defense systems amid ongoing conflict with Russia. The development is part of the country's strategy to counter nearly daily drone assaults targeting Ukrainian cities and towns far from the war's frontline.

In a recent wave of attacks, Ukrainian officials reported the use of 430 drones by Russian forces. Production efforts involve three manufacturers who have commenced operations, with 11 more in the preparatory stages of setting up production lines.

The drones are based on 'Octopus' technology, designed to intercept Shahed drones and tested in real combat conditions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's objective is to produce up to 1,000 interceptor drones daily, enabling Ukraine to conserve more costly missiles for cruise and ballistic missile threats posed by Russian advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)