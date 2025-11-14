Left Menu

Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

Ukraine has initiated large-scale production of interceptor drones, using domestically developed 'Octopus' technology to strengthen air defense. This initiative comes as Russian drone assaults continue. President Zelenskiy aims to manufacture up to 1,000 interceptors daily, preserving costly missiles for more significant threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:11 IST
Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine announced the commencement of mass production for its new interceptor drones, aiming to fortify its air defense systems amid ongoing conflict with Russia. The development is part of the country's strategy to counter nearly daily drone assaults targeting Ukrainian cities and towns far from the war's frontline.

In a recent wave of attacks, Ukrainian officials reported the use of 430 drones by Russian forces. Production efforts involve three manufacturers who have commenced operations, with 11 more in the preparatory stages of setting up production lines.

The drones are based on 'Octopus' technology, designed to intercept Shahed drones and tested in real combat conditions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's objective is to produce up to 1,000 interceptor drones daily, enabling Ukraine to conserve more costly missiles for cruise and ballistic missile threats posed by Russian advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Singles Victories

Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Sing...

 India
2
Messi and Martínez Shine as Argentina Defeats Angola in Historic Match

Messi and Martínez Shine as Argentina Defeats Angola in Historic Match

 Global
3
Mystery Flight Fiasco: Palestinians Stranded in Johannesburg Sparks Global Debate

Mystery Flight Fiasco: Palestinians Stranded in Johannesburg Sparks Global D...

 South Africa
4
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Line Shutdown Explained

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Line Shutdown Explained

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025