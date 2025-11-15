Tesla's Strategic Shift in Supplier Policy Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Tesla has mandated that its suppliers exclude components made in China for vehicles manufactured in the U.S., as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This directive emerges from geopolitical tensions influencing international trade dynamics.

As part of this strategic supply chain adjustment, the U.S. automaker plans to transition all other parts to non-Chinese origins within the next one to two years.

This move, revealed on November 15, underscores Tesla's cautious approach towards mitigating risks associated with dependency on Chinese manufacturing in face of ongoing global uncertainties.

