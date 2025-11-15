Left Menu

Tesla Shifts Gears: Steering Away From China-Made Parts

Tesla is requiring suppliers to remove China-made components for U.S. car manufacturing due to fluctuating U.S.-China tariffs. The automaker is transitioning to non-China suppliers over the next two years while facing declining sales of China-made electric vehicles, amid increasing North American sourcing and industry-wide concerns about supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla is taking significant steps to reduce reliance on China-made components for its U.S. vehicle production, according to reports by the Wall Street Journal. The move comes amidst ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, which have led to fluctuating tariffs and complicated pricing strategies for automakers.

The electric vehicle giant, led by CEO Elon Musk, has already started replacing some components with alternatives from outside China. The company aims to complete the transition in a year or two, as disclosed by individuals familiar with the strategy. This approach aligns with efforts to increase North American sourcing at its U.S. factories.

Industry concerns are mounting as U.S. President Donald Trump's changing tariff policies have created uncertainty. These trade dynamics, combined with potential bottlenecks in rare-earth materials and chip shortages, are prompting companies like Tesla and General Motors to reconsider their dependence on China for parts and raw materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

