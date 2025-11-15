Left Menu

Amber Group Strengthens PCB Capability with Shogini Technoarts Acquisition

Amber Group, a key player in HVAC and consumer electronics contract manufacturing, is acquiring Pune-based PCB maker Shogini Technoarts. The move, through its IL JIN Electronics subsidiary, aims to boost Amber's PCB manufacturing capabilities and diversify products. The acquisition will foster growth, enhance innovation, and expand market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:42 IST
Amber Group, a prominent contract manufacturer in the HVAC and consumer electronics sectors, has announced its acquisition of Pune-based Shogini Technoarts, a printed circuit board (PCB) maker.

Despite not disclosing the deal's financial specifics, Amber, through its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics India, has confirmed the acquisition of a majority stake, aiming to enhance its PCB manufacturing capabilities and broaden its product offerings.

This strategic acquisition will enable Amber to pursue backward integration, improve its manufacturing capabilities, and cater to new customer segments and markets, thereby reinforcing its position as a leading PCB manufacturer in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

