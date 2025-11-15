Amber Group Strengthens PCB Capability with Shogini Technoarts Acquisition

Amber Group, a prominent contract manufacturer in the HVAC and consumer electronics sectors, has announced its acquisition of Pune-based Shogini Technoarts, a printed circuit board (PCB) maker.

Despite not disclosing the deal's financial specifics, Amber, through its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics India, has confirmed the acquisition of a majority stake, aiming to enhance its PCB manufacturing capabilities and broaden its product offerings.

This strategic acquisition will enable Amber to pursue backward integration, improve its manufacturing capabilities, and cater to new customer segments and markets, thereby reinforcing its position as a leading PCB manufacturer in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)