Yum China's Bold Expansion Plans for KFC and Pizza Hut
Yum China Holdings plans to expand aggressively, increasing KFC's stores by one-third and adding over 600 Pizza Hut outlets annually. By 2028, KFC aims for 17,000 stores and a $1.41 billion operating profit, while Pizza Hut targets doubling profits by 2029 compared to 2024.
- Country:
- China
Yum China Holdings, the company behind KFC and Pizza Hut in China, announced major expansion plans at its investor day in Shenzhen. The company intends to significantly increase store counts while also driving up profitability over the next few years.
By 2028, KFC aims to boost its presence in China by one-third, reaching over 17,000 outlets. Concurrently, its operating profit is projected to exceed 10 billion yuan, approximately $1.41 billion.
Pizza Hut's expansion is equally ambitious, with plans to add more than 600 net new stores annually for three years. Yum China expects to double the brand's operating profit in China by 2029 compared to 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yum China
- KFC
- Pizza Hut
- expansion
- profitability
- China
- investor day
- store count
- operating profit
- yuan
ALSO READ
Germany's Trade Balancing Act with China: A Quest for Critical Raw Materials
Germany's Financial Push in China Amid Trade Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Japan and China Over Taiwan Remarks
Japan's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Tensions with China
Market Jitters: China's Stocks Dip Amid Tokyo-Beijing Tensions