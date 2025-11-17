Yum China's Bold Expansion Plans for KFC and Pizza Hut

Yum China Holdings, the company behind KFC and Pizza Hut in China, announced major expansion plans at its investor day in Shenzhen. The company intends to significantly increase store counts while also driving up profitability over the next few years.

By 2028, KFC aims to boost its presence in China by one-third, reaching over 17,000 outlets. Concurrently, its operating profit is projected to exceed 10 billion yuan, approximately $1.41 billion.

Pizza Hut's expansion is equally ambitious, with plans to add more than 600 net new stores annually for three years. Yum China expects to double the brand's operating profit in China by 2029 compared to 2024.

