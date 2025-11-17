Left Menu

Yum China's Bold Expansion Plans for KFC and Pizza Hut

Yum China Holdings plans to expand aggressively, increasing KFC's stores by one-third and adding over 600 Pizza Hut outlets annually. By 2028, KFC aims for 17,000 stores and a $1.41 billion operating profit, while Pizza Hut targets doubling profits by 2029 compared to 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:20 IST
Yum China's Bold Expansion Plans for KFC and Pizza Hut
  • Country:
  • China

Yum China Holdings, the company behind KFC and Pizza Hut in China, announced major expansion plans at its investor day in Shenzhen. The company intends to significantly increase store counts while also driving up profitability over the next few years.

By 2028, KFC aims to boost its presence in China by one-third, reaching over 17,000 outlets. Concurrently, its operating profit is projected to exceed 10 billion yuan, approximately $1.41 billion.

Pizza Hut's expansion is equally ambitious, with plans to add more than 600 net new stores annually for three years. Yum China expects to double the brand's operating profit in China by 2029 compared to 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC directs chief wildlife warden to ensure demolition of all unauthorised structures in Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in 3 months.

SC directs chief wildlife warden to ensure demolition of all unauthorised st...

 India
2
Germany's Trade Balancing Act with China: A Quest for Critical Raw Materials

Germany's Trade Balancing Act with China: A Quest for Critical Raw Materials

 Global
3
NDA Triumphs in Bihar: BJP Expresses Gratitude and Promises Growth

NDA Triumphs in Bihar: BJP Expresses Gratitude and Promises Growth

 India
4
Sam Konstas Joins Prime Minister's XI: A Crucial Matchup Before Brisbane

Sam Konstas Joins Prime Minister's XI: A Crucial Matchup Before Brisbane

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025