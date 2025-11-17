Left Menu

Autonomous Vehicles: Paving the Way for India's Road Safety Revolution

Road safety experts call for a comprehensive regulatory framework in India to ensure the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles. Key goals for AV integration include widespread use of ADAS by 2030 and Level 3 and 4 vehicles by 2040. The existing legal framework needs updates to address these advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:05 IST
Autonomous Vehicles: Paving the Way for India's Road Safety Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Experts in road safety have urged the government to establish a detailed regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles (AVs) to adapt to India's complex traffic scenarios. During an International Road Federation event, significant concerns about safety in autonomous technology were highlighted.

P Rajalakshmi, a key figure from IIT Hyderabad, outlined India's phased targets for AV integration: advanced driver-assistance systems by 2030 and more complex systems by 2040. She stressed the absence of specific regulations needed to address these technologies within the existing legal landscape.

IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila remarked on the global state of AVs, noting that most vehicles remain at lower autonomy levels. Despite this, the global AV market is poised for significant growth, pointing to an imminent transformation in driving technology and legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India has noted verdict announced by International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former PM Sheikh Hasina: MEA.

India has noted verdict announced by International Crimes Tribunal of Bangla...

 India
2
Calm Returns to British Markets Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

Calm Returns to British Markets Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

 United Kingdom
3
Dual PAN Dilemma: Conviction of SP Leader Azam Khan and Son

Dual PAN Dilemma: Conviction of SP Leader Azam Khan and Son

 India
4
Kerala Police Ordered to Compensate Tortured Construction Worker

Kerala Police Ordered to Compensate Tortured Construction Worker

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025