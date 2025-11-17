Autonomous Vehicles: Paving the Way for India's Road Safety Revolution

Experts in road safety have urged the government to establish a detailed regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles (AVs) to adapt to India's complex traffic scenarios. During an International Road Federation event, significant concerns about safety in autonomous technology were highlighted.

P Rajalakshmi, a key figure from IIT Hyderabad, outlined India's phased targets for AV integration: advanced driver-assistance systems by 2030 and more complex systems by 2040. She stressed the absence of specific regulations needed to address these technologies within the existing legal landscape.

IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila remarked on the global state of AVs, noting that most vehicles remain at lower autonomy levels. Despite this, the global AV market is poised for significant growth, pointing to an imminent transformation in driving technology and legal frameworks.

