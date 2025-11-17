Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Strength and Uttar Pradesh's Technological Leap

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, showcasing India's strength. He emphasized the state's technological advancements, particularly in AI and drone technology. Adityanath encouraged universities to embrace these technologies and noted the economic benefits from the BrahMos missile manufacturing unit in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the success of Operation Sindoor on Monday, highlighting India's demonstration of strength to the world. Speaking at Babu Banarasi Das University, he emphasized how the state stood solidly with the country's armed forces, crucially contributing to defense capabilities.

Adityanath spotlighted Uttar Pradesh's rise as a hub for artificial intelligence, data centers, and advanced technologies like drones and robotics. He encouraged educational institutions to integrate these sectors into their curricula, facilitating practical learning and embracing AI's increasing importance.

Additionally, he cited the positive economic implications of the BrahMos missile unit in Lucknow, forecasting substantial GST returns for the state. Adityanath assured that technology, far from taking away jobs, creates fresh opportunities, reinforcing how AI can benefit students and professionals alike across various fields.

