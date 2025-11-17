Operation Sindoor: Showcasing India's Strength and Uttar Pradesh's Technological Leap
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, showcasing India's strength. He emphasized the state's technological advancements, particularly in AI and drone technology. Adityanath encouraged universities to embrace these technologies and noted the economic benefits from the BrahMos missile manufacturing unit in Lucknow.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the success of Operation Sindoor on Monday, highlighting India's demonstration of strength to the world. Speaking at Babu Banarasi Das University, he emphasized how the state stood solidly with the country's armed forces, crucially contributing to defense capabilities.
Adityanath spotlighted Uttar Pradesh's rise as a hub for artificial intelligence, data centers, and advanced technologies like drones and robotics. He encouraged educational institutions to integrate these sectors into their curricula, facilitating practical learning and embracing AI's increasing importance.
Additionally, he cited the positive economic implications of the BrahMos missile unit in Lucknow, forecasting substantial GST returns for the state. Adityanath assured that technology, far from taking away jobs, creates fresh opportunities, reinforcing how AI can benefit students and professionals alike across various fields.
ALSO READ
Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid Conditions
India Responds to Verdict Against Bangladesh's Ex-Prime Minister
India remains committed to best interests of people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy and stability: MEA on verdict on Hasina.
Tragedy Strikes Again: Gunmen Abduct 25 Schoolgirls in Nigeria
Striving for Seamless Elections in Tawang's Challenging Terrain