Piaggio India launches two diesel cargo three-wheelers

Updated: 20-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:21 IST
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Italian automaker Piaggio Group, on Thursday launched two diesel cargo three-wheelers—Ape Xtra Bada 700 and Ape Xtra 600, a company official said.

With these new models, Piaggio India, a manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, aims to reinforce its leadership in the last-mile cargo mobility segment.

The Ape Xtra Bada 700 features a 7-ft cargo deck and can carry a 750 kg payload, while the Ape Xtra 600 comes with a new 600 DI diesel engine designed for enhanced power, mileage, and load-carrying capability, the company said in a statement.

''Ape Xtra Bada 700 is equipped with a 700 DI diesel engine offering strong pulling power, pickup, and enhanced torque. It is priced at Rs 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra). The Ape Xtra 600 delivers improved mileage, better gradeability, and enhanced load-carrying performance and is priced at Rs 2.88 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra),'' the statement added.

Commenting on the launch, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said, ''At Piaggio India, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries of innovation in the last-mile mobility segment.'' ''The Ape Xtra Bada 700 is a landmark product that disrupts the cargo 3-wheeler category with industry-first features in engine capacity, deck size, and payload. Alongside, the Ape Xtra 600 continues our commitment to delivering efficient, high-value solutions,'' he added.

''With these new diesel cargo products, we strengthen our Ape legacy and reiterate our focus on customer-centric engineering,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

