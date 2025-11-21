EcoMedia Solutions (EcoMS) Launches to Power the Future of Integrated Sustainability

Gurugram, November 21, 2025: As sustainability moves from being a corporate buzzword to a business mandate, EcoMedia Solutions Private Limited (EcoMS) has officially launched as India's first end-to-end integrated sustainability solutions company that enables governments, corporates, and brands to transition from intent to measurable impact. Founded by Rumjhum Gupta, a global sustainability and communications strategist, EcoMS is built on the belief that sustainability is not a vertical, it's the backbone of modern business strategy. The company combines technology, data, consulting, and communication to help organizations embed sustainability principles across every stage of their value chain spanning assessment, compliance, carbon management, and stakeholder engagement to sustainable storytelling and strategic communication.

"At a time when the world is racing to balance growth with responsibility, sustainability can no longer be an add-on, it must be integrated into how organizations operate, communicate, and evolve," said Rumjhum Gupta, Founder & CEO, EcoMedia Solutions. "EcoMS was created to help businesses achieve this alignment through actionable, tech-backed, and measurable frameworks that translate sustainability ambition into tangible outcomes." Through its comprehensive suite of specialized services, including sustainability strategy, 360- degree SDG consulting, BRSR and ESG reporting, carbon management and offsetting, tech- based circular economy solutions, and sustainability-led communication, EcoMS effectively bridges the gap between sustainability intent and execution. Its approach enables organizations to future-proof operations, strengthen investor confidence, and build brand differentiation through measurable impact and transparent reporting. Marking its launch milestone, EcoMS introduced its first flagship innovation EMS (Environment Media Solutions) - a patent-filed platform that integrates sustainability intelligence into media planning, buying, and event execution. Designed for advertisers, agencies, and event organizers, EMS is India's first unified system that measures, manages, and reports sustainability performance across OOH, DOOH, print, digital, and experiential formats. It supports sustainable media procurement, green event management, circular- economy integration, BRSR-compliant reporting, and real-time carbon analytics helping brands execute campaigns that are as responsible as they are impactful. "EMS is not just a product, it's proof that technology can make sustainability measurable and actionable," added Rumjhum Gupta. "It helps brands and agencies strike a balance between creativity, accountability, and climate consciousness ensuring every impression counts for the planet." With India's advertising and activation industry growing at nearly 20 percent annually, sustainability has become a decisive factor in procurement and partnership decisions. Yet few standardized tools exist to evaluate the environmental performance of campaigns. EMS fills this critical gap, allowing organizations to demonstrate climate accountability, comply with evolving ESG mandates, and lead the transition toward responsible communication.

"Our mission is simple to make sustainability measurable, accessible, and mainstream," said Rumjhum Gupta. "EcoMS and EMS together are a step toward building a business ecosystem where purpose and profit can coexist seamlessly." EcoMS is already developing a pipeline of technology-driven sustainability products that will further advance carbon accounting, compliance intelligence, and responsible supply chains, cementing its position as a leader in sustainability innovation.

About EcoMedia Solutions Private Limited (EcoMS) EcoMedia Solutions Private Limited (EcoMS) is a boutique, tech-driven sustainability consultancy based in Gurgaon, India. Founded by Rumjhum Gupta, EcoMS partners with governments, corporations, and brands to address complex sustainability challenges. Through its pioneering platform EMS, EcoMS combines technology, innovation, and environmental intelligence to redefine how organizations design, execute, and measure sustainable campaigns. Learn more at www.ecomsww.com or connect with EcoMedia Solutions on LinkedIn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)