Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

NASA has significantly reduced the number of astronaut missions included in Boeing's Starliner contract, a decision announced on Monday. The spacecraft's upcoming mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in April next year is planned to be without a crew as it faces persistent engineering challenges.

During its initial crewed test flight in 2024, Starliner experienced thruster failures when approaching the ISS, leaving NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard the station for an extended period. Despite these setbacks, Boeing assures its commitment to the costly and delayed project.

Originally valued at $4.5 billion, the Commercial Crew Program contract has dropped to $3.732 billion, with NASA still pursuing the need for a dual provider system. This adjustment aligns with NASA's focus on certifying the Starliner system by 2026 amid increasing concerns regarding competition with SpaceX's successful Dragon capsule.

