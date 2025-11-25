Strategic Joint Venture: Airfloa Expands into Defence

In a strategic move, Chennai-based Airfloa Rail Technology Limited has partnered with Big Bang Boom Solutions to venture into the burgeoning defence manufacturing sector.

This joint venture leverages Airfloa's strong production capabilities and BBBS's cutting-edge technology to create sophisticated defence solutions, including electronic warfare systems and AI-driven technologies.

The collaboration aims to enhance India's defence ecosystem by rapidly industrializing innovative technologies, expanding into global markets, and contributing to the nation's advanced manufacturing ambitions.

