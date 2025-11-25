Left Menu

Spain Set to Shine with Diamond Foundry's Microchip Plant Investment

Spain will invest 753 million euros in a new microchip plant by the U.S. company Diamond Foundry, backed by Leonardo DiCaprio, in Extremadura. The funding comes from the country's semiconductor support program, with Diamond Foundry planning a total investment of 1.6 billion euros by 2029.

Updated: 25-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:11 IST
  • Spain

The Spanish government has announced a substantial investment of 753 million euros in a new microchip manufacturing facility operated by U.S. company Diamond Foundry in the Extremadura region. According to government spokesperson Pilar Alegria, this significant investment is part of the country's semiconductor support program, with the funds coming from SETT, Spain's tech investment vehicle.

Diamond Foundry, which counts U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its backers, has committed to a total investment of nearly 1.6 billion euros by the year 2029. This ambitious project aims to bolster Spain's position in the semiconductor industry, a sector that's crucial for technological advancement and economic growth.

The announcement aligns with earlier reports and has generated significant interest, reflecting the strategic importance of semiconductor production for both Spain and Europe as a whole. With the reported exchange rate, this investment positions Spain as a key player in the global tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

