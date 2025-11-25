Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

In a significant push towards India's space-tech ambitions, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath Narayanan has welcomed private companies' involvement in developing navigation systems for spacecraft and defense. This development aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed nation by 2047.

Narayanan emphasized the complexity and importance of navigation systems, areas that ISRO alone cannot fully address. He highlighted the entry of Ananth Technologies in Thiruvananthapuram as a pivotal step towards reducing India's reliance on imported navigation technologies.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Centre of Excellence in Navigation by Ananth Technologies, he noted that indigenous advances would drastically cut costs. With 8,000 tests completed for India's Gaganyaan manned mission, reliance on homegrown technology is expected to be a game-changer.

(With inputs from agencies.)