Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath Narayanan expressed satisfaction with private companies advancing navigation systems for spacecraft and defense. This collaboration supports India's aim to be a developed nation by 2047. Indigenous technology is expected to reduce reliance on imports and lower costs significantly, aiding India's space missions.

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions
In a significant push towards India's space-tech ambitions, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath Narayanan has welcomed private companies' involvement in developing navigation systems for spacecraft and defense. This development aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed nation by 2047.

Narayanan emphasized the complexity and importance of navigation systems, areas that ISRO alone cannot fully address. He highlighted the entry of Ananth Technologies in Thiruvananthapuram as a pivotal step towards reducing India's reliance on imported navigation technologies.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Centre of Excellence in Navigation by Ananth Technologies, he noted that indigenous advances would drastically cut costs. With 8,000 tests completed for India's Gaganyaan manned mission, reliance on homegrown technology is expected to be a game-changer.

