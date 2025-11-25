Interference Dispute: Airtel vs. Tejas Networks in Rajasthan
Bharti Airtel claims its network in Rajasthan faces interference due to sub-standard equipment from Tejas Networks, used for BSNL's 4G rollout. Tejas Networks disagrees, attributing issues to Airtel's proximity to BSNL sites. The controversy involves compliance with Indian spectrum standards and the need for adequate filtering measures.
Bharti Airtel has reported persistent interference issues with its network in Rajasthan, holding Tejas Networks responsible for providing sub-standard equipment for BSNL's 4G rollout.
Tejas Networks, part of the TCS and C-DOT-led consortium, counters that Airtel's deployment of sites near BSNL sites without meeting technical requirements is the root cause.
Airtel insists that its equipment complies with Indian frequency standards, and urges Tejas to deploy proper filters to curb interference. This dispute highlights challenges in maintaining service quality amid overlapping radio frequencies.
