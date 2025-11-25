India's Proactive Leap: Shaping the Future of Defense Innovation

Amidst rapidly shifting geopolitical dynamics, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the necessity of a 'proactive' defense strategy for India. Speaking at the 'Swavlamban 2025' event, he highlighted the country's entrance into a golden era of defense innovation, spearheaded by young entrepreneurs and technological advancements.

Singh advocated for an expanded role of private industry in the defense sector, urging them to adopt a 'profit-plus' mindset that balances financial gains with national interests and strategic responsibilities. He stressed reducing dependency on imports through a robust domestic supply chain.

The event, characterized by technological exhibits and discussions, underscored the evolving nature of defense innovation in India. Notable agreements, such as an MoU between the Navy, IIT-Madras, and Apollo Micro Systems, were signed to further indigenous development in armament systems.

