Left Menu

FIFA Unveils World Cup Draw Rules for 2026: Contenders Separated Until Semifinals

FIFA announced the draw procedure for the 2026 World Cup, ensuring top teams like Spain and Argentina are in separate brackets until the semi-finals. The tournament will feature expanded 48-team play, with games held in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:59 IST
FIFA Unveils World Cup Draw Rules for 2026: Contenders Separated Until Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA has set new draw procedures for the 2026 World Cup, ensuring that top teams like Spain and Argentina will not face each other until the semi-finals, if they win their groups.

The 48-team tournament aims to maintain competitive balance, with teams like France and England also kept apart until the later stages. The World Cup will take place in North America, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The draw will occur on December 5 in Washington, with details on the match schedule to follow. Hosts Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. are in Pot 1, alongside other soccer powerhouses including Brazil and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025