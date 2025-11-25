FIFA Unveils World Cup Draw Rules for 2026: Contenders Separated Until Semifinals

FIFA has set new draw procedures for the 2026 World Cup, ensuring that top teams like Spain and Argentina will not face each other until the semi-finals, if they win their groups.

The 48-team tournament aims to maintain competitive balance, with teams like France and England also kept apart until the later stages. The World Cup will take place in North America, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The draw will occur on December 5 in Washington, with details on the match schedule to follow. Hosts Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. are in Pot 1, alongside other soccer powerhouses including Brazil and Germany.

