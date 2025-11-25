FIFA Unveils World Cup Draw Rules for 2026: Contenders Separated Until Semifinals
FIFA announced the draw procedure for the 2026 World Cup, ensuring top teams like Spain and Argentina are in separate brackets until the semi-finals. The tournament will feature expanded 48-team play, with games held in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.
The 48-team tournament aims to maintain competitive balance, with teams like France and England also kept apart until the later stages. The World Cup will take place in North America, running from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
The draw will occur on December 5 in Washington, with details on the match schedule to follow. Hosts Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. are in Pot 1, alongside other soccer powerhouses including Brazil and Germany.
