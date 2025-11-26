Left Menu

Larsen & Toubro Takes Data Centres to New Heights with Vyoma Rebranding

Larsen & Toubro has rebranded its data centre business as Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, reflecting a focus on AI, sustainability, and digital infrastructure scalability. This comes amid expected growth in India's data centre market, as the company aims to position itself at the forefront of the digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:18 IST
Larsen & Toubro, a leader in engineering and construction, has announced the rebranding of its data centre division to Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, a name derived from the Sanskrit word for 'sky'. This move highlights the company's commitment to scalability, security, and sustainability in digital infrastructure.

Launched in 2024 as L&T-Cloudfiniti, the rebranded Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma integrates advanced AI capabilities and cloud-native architectures. It aims to provide a platform for resilient digital foundations, supporting businesses and communities in a connected world.

As India's data centre market is set to grow, the company plans to expand into hyperscale data centres across Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, focusing on high-performance computing and advanced data storage. This initiative aligns with India's digital ambitions, according to L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan.

