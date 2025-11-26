Larsen & Toubro Takes Data Centres to New Heights with Vyoma Rebranding

Larsen & Toubro, a leader in engineering and construction, has announced the rebranding of its data centre division to Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, a name derived from the Sanskrit word for 'sky'. This move highlights the company's commitment to scalability, security, and sustainability in digital infrastructure.

Launched in 2024 as L&T-Cloudfiniti, the rebranded Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma integrates advanced AI capabilities and cloud-native architectures. It aims to provide a platform for resilient digital foundations, supporting businesses and communities in a connected world.

As India's data centre market is set to grow, the company plans to expand into hyperscale data centres across Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, focusing on high-performance computing and advanced data storage. This initiative aligns with India's digital ambitions, according to L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)