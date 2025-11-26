Left Menu

Turkey Secures $6.5 Billion for Ambitious 'Steel Dome' Defence Initiative

Turkey has signed $6.5 billion in contracts to develop its multi-layered 'Steel Dome' defense system. This initiative aims to bolster air defense capabilities amid regional tensions. Key players include Roketsan, Aselsan, and the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency, highlighting Turkey's growing self-reliance and defense industry export success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:50 IST
Turkey has secured $6.5 billion in contracts designed to enhance its 'Steel Dome' air defense system, the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) announced on Wednesday.

Inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, Turkey's Steel Dome project aims to augment its defense capabilities with a range of components, including radars, missiles, and electro-optical sensors. With regional tensions escalating, Turkey is strategically shifting towards self-reliance in defense production.

The project highlights Turkey's ambition to mitigate regional threats and increase its defense export footprint. According to SSB Chairman Haluk Gorgun, key contracts involve developing both combat systems and their advanced iterations using domestic technology.

