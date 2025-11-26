Digital Connexion: Revolutionizing India’s Data Centre Industry

Digital Connexion, a partnership among Reliance Industries, Brookfield, and Digital Realty, announced an ambitious plan to invest $11 billion by 2030, aiming to create 1 gigawatt of data centre capacity in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This extensive project will cover 400 acres, enhancing India's growing digital infrastructure.

The proposed facility, expected to consume power equating to 50% of Mumbai's annual usage, signifies a substantial commitment to developing state-of-the-art, AI-native data centres. This investment aligns with recent billion-dollar commitments from tech giants like Google and Amazon in the Indian data centre market, forecasted to exceed $100 billion by 2027.

Digital Connexion's development plan is bolstered by a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board. The collaboration continues the trend of substantial investments in India's digital landscape, emphasizing the country's potential with nearly one billion internet users. Analysts anticipate substantial market growth, driven by these strategic, large-scale investments.