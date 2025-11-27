China Warns Japan: 'Painful Price' Over Taiwan Stance
China's defense ministry has issued a stern warning to Japan regarding its stance on Taiwan, emphasizing potential consequences. The People's Liberation Army highlighted its readiness and capability to respond decisively. Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin underscored that Japan would face significant repercussions if it interfered in the Taiwan issue.
In a strong statement issued on Thursday, China's defense ministry conveyed a warning to Japan concerning its stance on Taiwan. The ministry emphasized that Japan would face a 'painful price' for any actions deemed as interference in the matter.
Jiang Bin, the ministry's spokesperson, stressed the formidable capabilities of the People's Liberation Army, asserting that they possess the means to thwart any adversary.
Jiang highlighted that any misstep by Japan, even a minor one, could lead to severe consequences, reinforcing China's unwavering position on the Taiwan issue.
