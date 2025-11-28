Germany's Billion-Euro Defense Boost: New Contracts for Drones, Rifles, and Missiles

Germany is on the brink of endorsing a substantial defense spending package valued at 2.9 billion euros, or approximately $3.4 billion. The expenditure encompasses 11 military procurement contracts, as reported by Bloomberg News. The deals are set to include acquisitions of drones, rifles, and missiles, which are primarily expected to favor domestic manufacturers.

While Bloomberg has disclosed these developments, Reuters has not yet independently verified the information. These contracts signify a significant investment in Germany's defense capabilities, reflecting broader strategic priorities amid global tensions.

Notably, the currency exchange stands at $1 equating to 0.8633 euros, highlighting the sizable nature of the financial commitment in both local and international terms.