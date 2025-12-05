Left Menu

Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

Microsoft will increase prices for its Microsoft 365 productivity suites globally starting July 2026 for commercial and government clients, the company said on Thursday. The move comes as Microsoft's suite, which includes Word, Excel and PowerPoint, faces growing competition from Google's products. The price hike will affect businesses and public sector agencies, with small business and frontline worker plans seeing the sharpest increases.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 01:19 IST
Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

Microsoft will increase prices for its Microsoft 365 productivity suites globally starting July 2026 for commercial and government clients, the company said on Thursday. The move comes as Microsoft's suite, which includes Word, Excel and PowerPoint, faces growing competition from Google's products.

The price hike will affect businesses and public sector agencies, with small business and frontline worker plans seeing the sharpest increases. Microsoft 365 Business Basic will rise 16.7% to $7 per user per month, while Business Standard will climb 12% to $14. Enterprise plans will see smaller jumps, with Microsoft 365 E3 up 8.3% at $39 and E5 up 5.3% at $60.

Subscriptions for frontline workers will surge by as much as 33%, with Microsoft 365 F1 moving from $2.25 to $3 and F3 from $8 to $10. Government suites will follow a similar trajectory, with changes phased in according to local regulations. The company said the changes reflect more than 1,100 new features added across Microsoft 365, including AI-driven productivity tools and integrated security enhancements.

The update comes as Microsoft pushes deeper into AI-powered productivity, offering Copilot as a $30-per-month add-on and introducing new bundles for small and medium businesses. Microsoft last raised commercial Office prices in 2022 and earlier this year it increased consumer subscription rates for the first time in over a decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in the MLS Cup final

Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in...

 Global
2
Japan issues safety advisory in China ahead of Nanjing Massacre anniversary

Japan issues safety advisory in China ahead of Nanjing Massacre anniversary

 Japan
3
Man United wastes chance to reach Premier League top 5 in 1-1 draw with West Ham

Man United wastes chance to reach Premier League top 5 in 1-1 draw with West...

 United Kingdom
4
JK: Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness

JK: Northern Army commander visits Poonch, reviews operational readiness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025