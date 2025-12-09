Left Menu

Microsoft’s $17.5 Billion AI Boost for India’s Future

Microsoft is making a historic $17.5 billion investment in India to enhance infrastructure, develop skills, and bolster the country's AI capabilities. This move marks Microsoft's largest investment in Asia, reinforcing India’s AI-driven future. The investment will unfold over four years, starting from 2026 to 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft is set to make a groundbreaking investment of $17.5 billion in India, aiming to elevate the nation's infrastructure, skills, and sovereignty in artificial intelligence, according to CEO Satya Nadella. This ambitious plan was unveiled in a post on the social media platform X, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Marking its largest investment in Asia, Microsoft intends to channel these funds into the Indian market over the next four years, from 2026 to 2029. This is aimed at facilitating AI diffusion on a population-wide scale, speaks volumes about India's anticipated AI-driven future.

This new commitment is in addition to a $3 billion pledge made by Microsoft in January 2025, signifying the company's robust strategy to fortify India's standing in the global AI ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

