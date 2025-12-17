Left Menu

Roblox to Modify Features in Russia Amid Ban Reversal Efforts

U.S. gaming platform Roblox is seeking to overturn a ban in Russia, imposed due to child safety concerns. The company is adjusting features to comply with local laws and intends to keep dialogues open with Russian authorities. This move illustrates a rare compromise by a U.S. tech firm in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Roblox, a U.S. gaming platform, announced its willingness to alter certain features in Russia to reverse a ban imposed earlier this month due to child safety concerns. The ban was enforced by Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, leading to public frustration, including a protest in Tomsk.

A spokesperson for Roblox stated that the company reached out to Roskomnadzor to align with Russian legal standards. They expressed readiness to limit communication features in Russia temporarily and revise content moderation processes to regain platform access. Roblox aims to maintain communications with Roskomnadzor about future compliance measures.

The company has been banned in several countries over concerns about exploitation risks. Any agreement would represent a rare instance of compromise in Russia's disputes with U.S. tech companies amid a broader crackdown on foreign platforms, justified by officials as a defense against Western influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

