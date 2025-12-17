Roblox to Modify Features in Russia Amid Ban Reversal Efforts

Roblox, a U.S. gaming platform, announced its willingness to alter certain features in Russia to reverse a ban imposed earlier this month due to child safety concerns. The ban was enforced by Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, leading to public frustration, including a protest in Tomsk.

A spokesperson for Roblox stated that the company reached out to Roskomnadzor to align with Russian legal standards. They expressed readiness to limit communication features in Russia temporarily and revise content moderation processes to regain platform access. Roblox aims to maintain communications with Roskomnadzor about future compliance measures.

The company has been banned in several countries over concerns about exploitation risks. Any agreement would represent a rare instance of compromise in Russia's disputes with U.S. tech companies amid a broader crackdown on foreign platforms, justified by officials as a defense against Western influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)