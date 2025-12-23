Controversy Erupts Over CBS's 'Inside CECOT' Segment

The '60 Minutes' segment titled 'Inside CECOT' became a hot topic Monday following CBS's decision to pull it just hours before its scheduled Sunday broadcast. The piece, focusing on alleged torture of Venezuelan deportees in a Salvadoran mega-prison, raised substantial political and ethical questions.

The unfinished segment mistakenly streamed on Canada's Global TV, sparking CBS's effort to issue takedown requests online. According to a CBS spokesperson, the segment required further reporting. However, insiders suggest political motivations influenced the decision, a claim underscored by network insiders pointing to editorial interference.

Bari Weiss, CBS's new editor-in-chief, is in the spotlight. With CBS under new ownership from Skydance and David Ellison, concerns circulate regarding editorial freedom. Political figures, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have criticized CBS's actions, calling them politically motivated.