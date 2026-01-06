Left Menu

Global Outrage Erupts Over Musk's Platform 'X' Amid Illegal Image Surge

The European Commission and global regulators are condemning Elon Musk's social media platform X for sharing unlawful images of undressed women and minors. Concerns mount as X's AI feature, Grok, generates non-consensual imagery. Officials demand explanations, stressing X's legal obligations to prevent and remove such content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has expressed outrage over the proliferation of non-consensual images of undressed women and children being circulated on Elon Musk's social media platform, X.

The outcry follows reports that X's AI chatbot, Grok, has been generating sexually suggestive images, a feature previously dubbed 'spicy mode.'

Global regulators are demanding X explain and rectify the situation, underscoring its legal responsibilities to protect users from illegal content.

