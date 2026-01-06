The European Commission has expressed outrage over the proliferation of non-consensual images of undressed women and children being circulated on Elon Musk's social media platform, X.

The outcry follows reports that X's AI chatbot, Grok, has been generating sexually suggestive images, a feature previously dubbed 'spicy mode.'

Global regulators are demanding X explain and rectify the situation, underscoring its legal responsibilities to protect users from illegal content.