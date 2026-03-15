Tragedy Strikes Wedding Ceremony in Bihar: Wall Collapse Claims Two Lives

In a tragic turn of events, two individuals lost their lives and six others sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The incident occurred during a wedding celebration, leading to immediate chaos, according to local police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Akhileshwar Yadav, aged 55, and Satyanarayan Yadav, aged 65. The wall collapse happened suddenly on Saturday night, surprising those gathered in Obra area for the wedding festivities, said Nitish Kumar, SHO of Obra Police Station.

Emergency teams were quick to respond, transporting the injured to the nearest government hospital where they are now reported to be out of danger. A post-mortem examination is being conducted for the deceased, as authorities continue to investigate the incident, confirmed the station house officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)