Left Menu

GigaDevice Semiconductor's Soaring Debut in Hong Kong: A Chip Powerhouse on the Rise

GigaDevice Semiconductor made a striking debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with shares rising 40%. The Chinese company, focusing on chip-making, raised significant funds amid U.S.-China tensions. It plans to use proceeds for R&D and strategic investments, capitalizing on AI growth and strong financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:53 IST
GigaDevice Semiconductor's Soaring Debut in Hong Kong: A Chip Powerhouse on the Rise

In a remarkable debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, shares of GigaDevice Semiconductor soared by 40% on Tuesday. The surge reflects investors' confidence in the Chinese chip company amidst ongoing U.S.-China tensions over technology.

GigaDevice, known for its specialty in integrated circuit design, managed to raise HK$4.68 billion ($600 million) in its second listing. This move has propelled the company to a new market capitalization of approximately HK$158.4 billion ($20.3 billion).

The company, which ranks second globally in the NOR flash memory market, aims to utilize the proceeds for research and development and strategic acquisitions. Cornerstone investors in this effort included major firms such as Xiaomi and TCL Industries.

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

Odisha's Major Push for Chilika Lake's Ecological Rejuvenation

 India
2
Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy Unfolds in Delhi Assembly

 India
3
Civil Unrest in Iran Hits India's Basmati Rice Exports

Civil Unrest in Iran Hits India's Basmati Rice Exports

 India
4
Trump's Economic Gamble: The Quest for Cheaper Credit

Trump's Economic Gamble: The Quest for Cheaper Credit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026